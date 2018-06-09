7 Things the Average American Has Accomplished by Age 35

When do people really start making a decent salary, having families and buying houses? Business Insider has compiled a list of benchmarks that the average American has reached by the time they hit 35. Here they are:

The average 35-year-old in the U.S. is married; the most common age for women is 27, and for men, 29.

They also are more likely than not to have a child. The average American woman has her first child by age 28.

A typical 35-year-old is already a homeowner. The median age for first-time homeowners is 32, according to The New York Times.

A typical 35-year-old has an average salary of $49,400, or about $950 a week.

And 35-year-olds have an average net worth, not including home equity, of $14,226.

But more money also brings more problems: A typical 35-year-old is in debt to the tune of $133,100.

And don't feel bad about hopping from job to job, even in your thirties: The average American has already worked 11 different jobs by the time they hit 35.