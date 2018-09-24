7-Year Old Nails the National Anthem at National Soccer Game
September 24, 2018
The National Anthem is one of the hardest songs to sing, but for 7-year old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja it's just another day.
The young talent stunned the crowd at the LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders soccer match on Sunday. When we say she has pipes...we're not kidding!
She even impressed the players:
MVP of the game! https://t.co/eZ2WdQsVN7— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2018
-- #GalaxySocial national anthem contest winner @MaleaEmma with @Ibra_official! pic.twitter.com/5gvLGyWUpQ— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 23, 2018