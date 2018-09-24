7-Year Old Nails the National Anthem at National Soccer Game

September 24, 2018
Young Asian Girl Singing

The National Anthem is one of the hardest songs to sing, but for 7-year old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja it's just another day. 

The young talent stunned the crowd at the LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders soccer match on Sunday. When we say she has pipes...we're not kidding! 

She even impressed the players: 

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja
national anthem
soccer game
