7-Year Old Nails the National Anthem at National Soccer Game

The National Anthem is one of the hardest songs to sing, but for 7-year old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja it's just another day.

The young talent stunned the crowd at the LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders soccer match on Sunday. When we say she has pipes...we're not kidding!

Video of 7-year-old Malea Emma absolutely crushes the National Anthem before LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders

She even impressed the players: