8 Things “Rent” on FOX Got Absolutely Right

If you were disappointed with the last night's performance of RENT, you're not the only one, but according to Playbill here are a few things the show did get right!

The opening quote. The show started with a quote from late Rent creator Jonathan Larson: “In these dangerous times where the world is ripping apart at the seams/ We can learn from those who stare death in the face every day/ By reaching out to each other and bonding as a community/ Rather than hiding from the terrors of life.”

The cast. Highlights included Jordan Fisher, Brandon Victor Dixon and Vanessa Hudgens--who all have Broadway credits.

The arrangements. For this production, Stephen Oremus created updated orchestrations.

The cinematography on “Will I?” Rent was staged on a single soundstage, with the cameras moving between different settings. During “Will I?,” however, director Alex Rudzinksi’s camera whirled around the set and created an aura of New York City.

The choreography in “La Vie Bohème.” Choreographer Sonya Tayeh put her skills on display in “La Vie Bohème.”

The costumes. Original Broadway costume designer Angela Wendt gave a nod to her original iconic looks for each individual character without presenting a carbon-copy.

“Contact” and Angel’s funeral. The full sequence from “Contact” through each of the tributes to Angel was the most emotional segment of the night.

The original cast returns! Original Broadway cast members Anthony Rapp, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Jesse L. Martin, Fredi Walker-Browne, Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Adam Pascal joined their younger counterparts for a finale reprise of “Seasons of Love.”

Video of &quot;Seasons Of Love&quot; ft. The Original Broadway Cast Performance | RENT