9-Year-Old Sells $6K Worth of Lemonade to Help Sick Brother

May 30, 2018
lemonade stand

Dreamstime

A 9-year-old South Carolina boy sold lemonade to help his sick baby brother raised nearly $6,000 in two hours!! 

Andrew Emery wanted to help his parents pay for the medical bills for his little brother Dylan who suffers from Krabbe disease, a rare and often lethal neurological condition.

So what did Andrew want to do with all his lemonade earnings?? He said,  “I’m gonna spend it on doctor’s bills and stuff, and buy him a teddy bear too.” 

How cute is this kid!?! 

Trish's Dishes