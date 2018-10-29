A 94-Year-Old Got to Realize His Dream of Being a High-School Band Member

Here's a reminder to never give up on your dreams no matter how old you get . . . or how SILLY your dreams might be.

A 94-year-old World War Two vet named Frank Walsh lives in a retirement home near Portland, Oregon. And he recently told somebody about his dream of joining a HIGH-SCHOOL MARCHING BAND.

The fact that he graduated over 75 years ago made it tough. Plus, he had no musical background and didn't play any instruments. So it was a fairly crazy dream to have.

But the band director at a high school down the street heard about it, and came up with the idea of putting him on CYMBALS.

It didn't work at first, because they were too heavy for him. So they took some lighter cymbals off a drum set and added handles. And he got to practice at home.

They didn't do any marching, but he got to perform with the band on the sidelines at a football game this month . . . on "senior night," which was kind of perfect.

He had a little trouble keeping up with the tempo, but played several songs with them. And his GIRLFRIEND sat next to him the whole time.

He talked to a local reporter before the game and was pretty excited about it. He said, quote, "I have health and love, [and] now this."