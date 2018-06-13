"AGT": Nervous Teen Turns Into Janis Joplin When She Sings

On Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent, a shy 13-year-old girl named Courtney Hadwin took the stage and awkwardly giggled as she answered questions about her favorite subjects in school. Before she sang, Hadwin's dad revealed that the teen was a recluse and had a hard time making friends. Hadwin became an entirely different person, however, when she sang. The judges were shocked when she delivered a rousing rendition of Otis Redding's "Hard to Handle." Howie Mandel was so impressed that he compared her to Janis Joplin and used his Golden Buzzer on her, sending her directly into the live rounds of the competition. "You're not from this era," he told her.

Video of Courtney Hadwin: 13-Year-Old Golden Buzzer Winning Performance - America&#039;s Got Talent 2018