American Red Cross Offering Amazon Gift Card

The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for donations due to a “critical blood shortage” of all blood types. The aid organization is even throwing in a $5 Amazon gift card to anyone who donates blood in the next 30 days.

There have been about 61,000 fewer donations made in the last two months than is needed, severely affecting the Red Cross blood supply, the Red Cross said in a statement. Blood shortages tend to occur during the summer, particularly near Independence Day.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” Red Cross Blood Services communications director Nick Gehrig said.“Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now those heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

Those who donate between July 30 and August 30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email. Donors are encouraged to fill out a RapidPass online health history questionnaire to reduce the time it takes to donate.

