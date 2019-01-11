Best Comfort Foods to Cook During a Snowstorm

If you haven't heard there is snow coming! So why not cook some amazing comfort food while you're stuck in your bungalow for the weekend.

Redbook Magazine made a list with recipes included of the best comfort foods during a snowstorm. Check them out:

1. SALTED CARAMEL APPLE FRITTER BREAD: One of your favorite fritters in quick bread form. And made even better with salted caramel. Your whole family will love it.

#hadtomakeanotherone #applefritterbread #maybeiwillgetabitethistime A post shared by Patti David (@lifesajourney_liveit_ed) on Nov 26, 2016 at 7:27pm PST

2. SPICED TURKEY AND CHICKPEA CHILI: Not all chili will put you in a food coma. Take, for example, this healthy, Mediterranean twist.

3. INDOOR S'MORES: No need to build a roaring fire to enjoy this camp classic. Just gather the kids and tell ghost stories as you dig into the ooey gooeyness!

4. TEAR 'N' SHARE GARLIC BREAD: It's so good, we wouldn't blame you if you ate the whole sheet pan as your dinner.

5. FRENCH ONION ZOODLE BAKE: Just as delicious as the soup, but this casserole version has the extra nutritional boost of noodles made out of zucchini.

