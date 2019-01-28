The Best Super Bowl Party Foods, Ranked

Super Bowl Sunday is not only the Super Bowl of football, it's the Super Bowl of eating. To this end, Uproxx has put together the following ranked lists of the best chips, dips, appetizers, and main dishes to serve prior to the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy to either the Patriots or Falcons:

Chips

Corn/Tortilla

Fritos

Doritos

Ruffles

BBQ

Dips

Queso

Buffalo Chicken

Salsa

French Onion

Guacamole

Appetizers

Sliders

Chicken Tenders/Nuggets

Pigs in Blankets

Mozzarella Sticks/Jalapeno Poppers

Potato Skins

Main Courses

Chicken Wings

Taco/Nacho Bar

Chili

Jambalaya

Pizza

What are you making for the big game this Sunday?!

Try Trish's Party Pizzas! Click here for the recipe!