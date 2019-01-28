The Best Super Bowl Party Foods, Ranked
January 28, 2019
Super Bowl Sunday is not only the Super Bowl of football, it's the Super Bowl of eating. To this end, Uproxx has put together the following ranked lists of the best chips, dips, appetizers, and main dishes to serve prior to the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy to either the Patriots or Falcons:
Chips
Corn/Tortilla
Fritos
Doritos
Ruffles
BBQ
Dips
Queso
Buffalo Chicken
Salsa
French Onion
Guacamole
Appetizers
Sliders
Chicken Tenders/Nuggets
Pigs in Blankets
Mozzarella Sticks/Jalapeno Poppers
Potato Skins
Main Courses
Chicken Wings
Taco/Nacho Bar
Chili
Jambalaya
Pizza
What are you making for the big game this Sunday?!