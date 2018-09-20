This Is the Best Time to Book Your Holiday Flights

This Saturday is the first day of fall, and yet it feels like Christmas will be here next week right?

Well when planning for the holidays, travel is a big part of the hustle and bustle.

So how do you know when is the best time to book your flight for Thanksgiving and Christmas? According to travel site Hopper analyzed flight data and found prices for Thanksgiving change 102 times between now and November 22 and Christmas prices fluctuate 152 times.

The average round-trip ticket during Thanksgiving is about $288 and $320 for Christmas. The good news is ticket prices are lower than they were this time last year.

When to book for Thanksgiving:

Hopper says you may be able to wait a little longer and book Thanksgiving flights before the week of Halloween. At that point, prices are anticipated to spike.

You can also save money by booking flights for certain days during Thanksgiving. The biggest savings is to leave on Thursday, November 22 and return on Wednesday, November 28. You can also travel on Thanksgiving to save money or leave on Monday, November 19.

When to book for Christmas:

Make your Christmas flights a priority, according to Hopper. In fact, travelers should book tickets before buying for Thanksgiving as mid-October should have the best deals. Both trips should be secured before “The Great Pumpkin” makes an appearance.

Click here to see where the holiday hotspots are!