Bethenny Frankel to Launch Skinnygirl Bags & Sunglasses

August 11, 2018
Bethenny Frankel, who founded Skinnygirl in 2011 and later sold the company for $100 million, is expanding her empire to include SkinnyGirl accessories like sunglasses, purses and wallets. According to The Blast, she will also launch a clothing line called BrynnyGirl--inspired by her 8-year-old daughter Bryn. The Real Housewives of New York star's brand already offers shapewear, in addition to alcohol, food and drink products.

