Bette Midler Officially Joining "Hocus Pocus" 25th Anniversary Reunion Special

Bette Midler is officially on for the upcoming Hocus Pocus reunion and Halloween special debut this coming weekend on Freeform. On Thursday, the 72-year-old Midler shared a quick video clip in which she trills, "Wait! Wait a minute--what's a Sanderson Sisters celebration without...Winifred?"

The two-hour special is co-hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher and will also feature exclusive interviews with Midler's co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Reunion Bash airs at 8:15 p.m. ET on October 20.