"Big Little Lies" Cast Goes Bowling With Meryl Streep

June 5, 2018
The Best Mix Of The '80s And Today
Big Little Lies Cast

USA Images

Categories: 
Features

Celebs they're just like us! 

The cast of Big Little Lies--including new addition Meryl Streep--recently went bowling together. Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of herself, Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley holding bowling balls and captioned it, "We work and we play! Bowl-a-Rama party with the ladies of #BigLittleLies!" Zoe Kravitz was also in attendance, as seen in a photo that Woodley shared of the two. 

We work and we play! Bowl-a-Rama party with the ladies of #BigLittleLies! -- @nicolekidman #MerylStreep @shailenewoodley

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

and? @zoeisabellakravitz

A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on

Vulture also confirmed part two of the series won't premiere until at least 2019.

First day on the set with Meryl and “my” darling boys! #BigLittleLies

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on

Tags: 
Big Little LIes
bowling
meryl streep
HBO shows

Trish's Dishes