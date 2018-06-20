BIG Is Returning to Theaters for Its 30th Anniversary

Thirty is a big number. When Josh Baskin asked the Zoltar machine to “make him big” in Penny Marshall’s beloved 1988 comedy Big, the magic transformed him into a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks). Now that 2018 makes the 30th anniversary of Big itself, Turner Classic Movies and 20th Century Fox are celebrating by bringing the film back to theaters for a short time.

On July 15th and July 18th, Big will play in more than 700 theaters across the U.S., at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time each day. Participating theaters in the St. Louis area for both dates are:

Ronnies Cinema - 2:00pm

5320 S. Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63126

O' Fallon Cinema - 2:00pm

1320 Central Park Dr, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Regal Gravois Bluffs Stadium 12 - 2:00pm & 7:00pm

754 Gravois Bluffs Blvd., Fenton, MO 63026

Though a comedy, Big earned Hanks his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor. In 2014, Fox ordered a TV adaptation of the film from the makers of Enlisted, but the show never materialized.