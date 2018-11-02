"Brady Bunch" Siblings Reunite at Iconic TV House to Kick Off HGTV Renovation
Here's the story of a lovely split-level! HGTV rounded up all six siblings from the original Brady Bunch cast on Thursday to guest-star on the network's upcoming remodeling series, A Very Brady Renovation.
People reports that they were joined by real-life siblings and Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, as well as several other HGTV stars. A Very Brady Renovation, set to debut in 2019, will showcase the famous house that served as the Brady abode's exterior being restored inside and out to its full, '70s-era glory. Kelsey McCallister, the granddaughter of the house's most recent owner, is set to be a producer on the show, as is former boy-bander Lance Bass, who was outbid by HGTV on the property.
Good night from the Brady house! We’re so excited to show you the entire renovation project. Keep following HGTV for more info! #nofilter