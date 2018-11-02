"Brady Bunch" Siblings Reunite at Iconic TV House to Kick Off HGTV Renovation

Here's the story of a lovely split-level! HGTV rounded up all six siblings from the original Brady Bunch cast on Thursday to guest-star on the network's upcoming remodeling series, A Very Brady Renovation.

People reports that they were joined by real-life siblings and Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, as well as several other HGTV stars. A Very Brady Renovation, set to debut in 2019, will showcase the famous house that served as the Brady abode's exterior being restored inside and out to its full, '70s-era glory. Kelsey McCallister, the granddaughter of the house's most recent owner, is set to be a producer on the show, as is former boy-bander Lance Bass, who was outbid by HGTV on the property.

