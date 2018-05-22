Bravo to Set Its Newest Real Housewives in the 1960s

It's Mad Men meets Quantum Leap! The Wrap reports that Bravo's newest iteration of its Real Housewives franchise will take place in the past. In a statement, the network describes its upcoming Real Housewives of the 1960s as an "imaginative docuseries [with] a cast of modern women...sent back to the 1960s to experience the ultimate era of the American Housewife." The statements adds that cast members will be "living in a cul-de-sac of authentic '60s homes...where men made the money, women made the home, and teenagers actually did as they were told. In living through the ‘golden age’ of '60s family life, the cast will discover if more time spent together, traditional husband and wife roles, and no digital distractions might actually improve their chaotic lives and even fix their relationships."

