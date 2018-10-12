Britney Spears Promises "Huge" News Coming Next Week

Britney Spears made a surprise appearance on Friday's Ellen to reveal that...she has something to reveal. The whole thing started when Ellen told her audience, "Stars show up here whenever I want. Like, for instance, watch this." Spears then suddenly walked out onstage. When Ellen asked, "What are you doing here?" Brit-Brit replied, "I actually have a huge announcement to make...My announcement is actually that I have an announcement." She went on to sort-of explain, "I can't announce the announcement until October 18." Spears then agreed to make her October 18 announcement on Ellen's YouTube channel. Fans, of course, are hoping she'll announce a new album. She'd confirmed she's working on one back in May, but but told People the project is a "big secret." Spears' last album was 2016's Glory.

