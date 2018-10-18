Buddy the Elf Gets His Own Pillsbury Sugar Cookie

October 18, 2018
Buddy the Elf

"We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup."

Hopefully fans of Buddy the Elf will include another main food group during this holiday season: sugar cookies! 

Pillsbury just released Elf-Themed sugar cookies featuring Buddy himself and of course his famous elf outfit! 

The cookies, which commemorate the 15th anniversary of the film, can be found at Target, Walmart, Kroger and Safeway.

