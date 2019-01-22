Cardinal Theme Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow

Tickets for more than 40 Theme Ticket promotional dates during the 2019 season, including the return of Game of Thrones Night, Margaritaville Night and Pride Night, go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. CT at cardinals.com/theme.

“Theme Tickets are a great way for baseball fans to come together and show their support for a variety of groups and interests,” said Martin Coco, Director of Ticket Sales & Marketing. “We have an incredible lineup this season with returning favorites like Grateful Dead Tribute Night, St. Louis Blues Night, Soccer Night and more. We also have some exciting new events like Bikers at Busch, Boy Band Night and more to come.”

College Night #1

Monday, April 8 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.

Letterman Sweatshirt Jacket

College Night at Busch Stadium returns for 2019! Take a break from the books and grab your friends. For just $20, get a ticket to the game and receive an exclusive Cardinals letterman sweatshirt jacket.

Game of Thrones Night

Tuesday, April 9 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.

Cardinals/Game of Thrones T-Shirt

The King beyond the Wall- Lord Dewitt, 3rd of his name- is calling upon all birdlings & Whitey (Herzog) Walkers to join forces with him at the Red(bird) Keep. Those souls brave enough to enlist can sign up & pledge their honor to receive their very own armour (an exclusively designed Game of Thrones-themed Cardinals t-shirt). An official Game of Thrones® Iron Throne will be on hand for those who dare to take a seat.

Scouts Night #1

Wednesday, April 10 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.

Scout Patch

The Cardinals invite all Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, families and friends to enjoy the first of three Scout Nights at the Ballpark. Scouts and their guests can enjoy $14 tickets, and each scout ticket will include a special Boy or Girl Scout patch. Prior to each game, all scouts and troop leaders will be invited to participate in a pregame parade around the warning track.

Firefighters Appreciation Night

Wednesday, April 10 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.

Cardinals Firefighter Cap

The Cardinals are excited to celebrate the men and women of St. Louis that help keep our city safe - our firefighters! With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive an exclusive Cardinals Firefighter cap. And as a special thanks to our hometown heroes, you will receive a coupon for one complimentary drink! A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to The Backstoppers.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

Wednesday, April 10 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.

Cardinals Law Enforcement Cap

Support our brave men and women in uniform! This night is open to all local, state, and federal law enforcement officers, corrections officers, sheriffs, sworn and non-sworn employees, family members, friends, and anyone who supports and honors law enforcement. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive an exclusive Cardinals Law Enforcement cap. And as a special thanks to our hometown heroes, you will receive a coupon for one complimentary drink! A portion of each ticket sold will benefit the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Firefighters Appreciation Day

Thursday, April 11 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 12:15 p.m.

Cardinals Firefighter Cap

Firefighters Appreciation returns with a day game option on Wednesday, April 11th.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Thursday, April 11 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 12:15 p.m.

Cardinals Law Enforcement Cap

Law Enforcement Appreciation returns with a day game option on Wednesday, April 11th.

Boy Band Night

Friday, April 19 vs. New York Mets – 7:15 p.m.

Cardinals Boy Band T-Shirt

Calling all Summer Girls and Boyz (or) Men! The offseason was Tearin’ Up Our Hearts, but the Birds are back, alright! MMMbop to a special pregame performance by The Boy Band Night on the Altec Lansing Stage in Budweiser Terrace—and since we know you want it All or Nothing at all, make sure to buy a special Theme Ticket to receive an exclusive Cardinals Boy Band t-shirt. There’s only One Direction to go—straight to the ballpark for Boy Band Night!

Fredbird’s Easter Brunch

Sunday, April 21 vs. New York Mets – 1:15 p.m.

Pregame Brunch with Fredbird and Friends

Celebrate Easter at the ballpark with Fredbird, Pawlette the Build-A-Bear Workshop Bunny, and other special friends! With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will join Fredbird and his friends for a pregame brunch with fun activities and a photo op in Cunningham Corner. Each guest will take home a goody bag!

Class of 2019 Night

Monday, April 22 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 6:45 p.m.

Class of 2019 T-Shirt

Congratulations to the Class of 2019…“You’re Outta Here”! Graduates of all ages (middle school, high school, college, and grad school!) are invited down to the ballpark for Class of 2019 Night on Monday, April 22nd. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive an exclusive Class of 2019 t-shirt!

Earth Day

Monday, April 22 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 6:45 p.m.

Glass Water Bottle

The Cardinals are proud to be leaders in MLB’s efforts to go green. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will take home an 18 oz. glass water bottle with a silicone cover and bamboo lid.

College Night #2

Tuesday, April 23 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 6:45 p.m.

Letterman Sweatshirt Jacket

College Night at Busch Stadium returns for 2019! Take a break from the books and grab your friends. For just $20, get a ticket to the game and receive an exclusive Cardinals letterman sweatshirt jacket.

Weather Day

Wednesday, April 24 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 12:15 p.m.

Pregame Interactive Program and a voucher for hot dog, chips and soda

Join us for Weather Day at Busch Stadium hosted by Chief Meteorologist Craig Moeller and the entire 5 On Your Side Weather Team. Before the Cardinals take on the Brewers, students and teachers are able to truly experience weather in an engaging educational format. In an interactive program, sit up close and personal to the field to see eye-popping experiments from the Saint Louis Science Center, learn safety maneuvers, and have a whole lot of fun with Fredbird. After the presentation, students will enjoy a hands-on educational expo, meet and greet opportunity with the KSDK meteorology team, lunch, and the ballgame!

Braggin’ Rights Night - Illini

Friday, April 26 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 p.m.

Illini-themed Cardinals Lightweight Pullover

I-L-L or M-I-Z? Illini Night and Mizzou Night are combining again for Braggin' Rights Night, presented by FOX Sports Midwest! With the purchase of an Illini Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Illini-themed Cardinals lightweight quarter-zip pullover. A pregame pep rally will feature band, cheer, and athletes from each school. Who will be louder?! Get your tickets to cheer on the Fighting Illini!

Braggin’ Rights Night - Mizzou

Friday, April 26 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 p.m.

Mizzou-themed Cardinals Lightweight Pullover

M-I-Z or I-L-L? Illini Night and Mizzou Night are combining again for Braggin' Rights Night, presented by FOX Sports Midwest! With the purchase of a Mizzou Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Mizzou-themed Cardinals lightweight quarter-zip pullover. A pregame pep rally will feature band, cheer, and athletes from each school. Who will be louder?! Get your tickets to cheer on the Tigers!

Transplant Awareness Day

Sunday, April 28 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 1:15 p.m.

Cardinals Cap

Transplant Awareness Day is presented by Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Transplant Center and the St. Louis Children's Hospital. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive an exclusive Cardinals cap supporting organ donation! A portion of each ticket sold will also be donated back to support transplants and organ donation.

Peanut Controlled Day

Sunday, April 28 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 1:15 p.m.

Peanut-Free Seating Section

Fans with peanut allergies can enjoy a Peanut Controlled Day featuring tickets in a peanut-free section. The section will be thoroughly cleaned before the game and the sale and consumption of peanuts in this area will not be allowed.

Cancer Awareness Night

Monday, May 6 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 7:05 p.m.

Cancer Awareness Stocking Cap

Team up with Siteman Cancer Center and the Cardinals to help strike out cancer! Fans purchasing a special Theme Ticket will receive a Cardinals Cancer Awareness stocking cap, which come in a variety of colors that signify different types of cancer. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated back to cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Scouts Night #2

Monday, May 6 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 7:05 p.m.

Scout Patch

The Cardinals invite all Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, families and friends to enjoy the second of three Scout Nights at the Ballpark. Scouts and their guests can enjoy $14 tickets, and each scout ticket will include a special Boy or Girl Scout patch. Prior to each game, all scouts and troop leaders will be invited to participate in a pregame parade around the warning track.

Soccer Night

Tuesday, May 7 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 6:45 p.m.

Cardinals Long-Sleeved Soccer Jersey

St. Louis loves baseball and soccer, so Soccer Night is the perfect way to celebrate both! With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a unique long-sleeve Cardinals soccer jersey. Grab your soccer team and head down to the ballpark to cheer on the Cards! Come early for a special pregame event featuring St. Louis FC and the St. Louis Ambush.

Nurses Appreciation Day

Wednesday, May 8 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 12:15 p.m.

Cardinals All-Over Print Scrub Top

Calling all nurses and all other healthcare professionals! Nurses Appreciation returns in 2019, with an option for those working days or nights! With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket for either game, fans will receive an exclusive Cardinals all-over print scrub top. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to March of Dimes.

Nurses Appreciation Night

Thursday, May 9 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:45 p.m.

Cardinals All-Over Print Scrub Top

Nurses Appreciation returns with a night game option on Thursday, May 9th.

Grateful Dead Tribute Night

Friday, May 10 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 7:15 p.m.

Grateful Dead Lightweight Hooded Pullover

Dead Freaks Unite! Who are you? Where are you? How are you?! With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Grateful Dead lightweight hooded pullover. Plus, you won't want to miss the special pregame performance by St. Louis' favorite Dead tribute band, Jake's Leg on the Altec Lansing Stage in Budweiser Terrace. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Grateful Dead’s charity, The Rex Foundation.

Margaritaville Night

Friday, May 24 vs. Atlanta Braves – 7:15 p.m.

Margaritaville-inspired All-Over Print Shirt

St. Louis may be land-locked, but we'll all be transported to Margaritaville on Friday, May 24th when the Cardinals take on the Braves! Parrotheads, beach lovers, and baseball fans can enjoy Jimmy Buffett tunes at a FINtastic pregame concert by The Boat Drunks. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, you will receive a Margaritaville-inspired all-over print shirt. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Jimmy Buffett's charity, Singing for Change. Change your latitude and float on down to Busch Stadium for Margaritaville Night. After all, it's 5 o'clock (or 7:15) somewhere!

Zumba® Fitness Party at the Park

Sunday, May 26 vs. Atlanta Braves – 6:05 p.m.

Cardinals Tank & Pregame Zumba Class

Inspired by Latin and international rhythms, Zumba® Fitness mixes high and low intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning, dance fitness party. Whether you've never taken a Zumba® class or consider yourself an expert, this event is sure to get you excited for Cardinals baseball. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, you'll receive access to a pregame Zumba® class and an exclusive Cardinals tank.

Teachers Night

Tuesday, June 4 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 p.m.

Teachers-themed Cardinals T-Shirt

School’s out for summer! Kick off summer break at Busch Stadium with Teachers Night on Tuesday, June 4th. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive an exclusive teachers-themed Cardinals shirt. And as a special treat, you will receive a drink coupon for your first drink of the summer on us!

Star Wars Night

Wednesday, June 5 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 p.m.

Star Wars-themed Cardinals Pullover Jersey

Join Darth Bader, Yoda Molina, and Obi Wong Kenobi on Wednesday, June 5th as Busch Stadium is transformed with Star Wars-themed sights and sounds - making it a night that no Jedi (or Redbird) will want to miss! Fans who purchase a special Star Wars Night Theme Ticket will receive an exclusive Star Wars-themed pullover jersey featuring the Cardinal birds on a lightsaber. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to Stand Up 2 Cancer, and your favorite Star Wars characters will be located around the ballpark for photo ops!

Kids Day Out

Thursday, June 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 12:15 p.m.

Pregame Kids Zone and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and soda

Join us for Kids Day Out presented by Maryville University – Kids Rock Cancer, on Thursday, June 6th when the Cardinals take on the Reds. From 10:45 until game time, all kids with this special Theme Ticket will have access to a "Kids Zone" with fun activities in Budweiser Terrace. This is the perfect field trip for summer camps, daycares, and any kids looking to have fun and catch a Cards game! Each Theme Ticket also includes a voucher for a hot dog, chips and soda.

Scouts Night #3

Thursday, June 20 vs. Miami Marlins – 6:15 p.m.

Scout Patch

The Cardinals invite all Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, families and friends to enjoy the third of three Scout Nights at the Ballpark. Scouts and their guests can enjoy $14 tickets, and each scout ticket will include a special Boy or Girl Scout patch. Prior to each game, all scouts and troop leaders will be invited to participate in a pregame parade around the warning track.

Elvis Night

Friday, July 12 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 7:15 p.m.

Cardinals-themed Elvis T-Shirt

Throw on your blue suede shoes and head down to Busch Stadium on Friday, July 12th for Elvis Night. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive an exclusive Cardinals-themed Elvis t-shirt. Come early for a pregame performance by Elvis talent performer, Bill Cherry, on the Altec Lansing Stage in Budweiser Terrace. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.

Peanuts Night

Monday, July 15 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 7:15 p.m.

Woodstock Bobblehead

The third annual Peanuts Night returns on Monday, July 15th! With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will take home an exclusive Cardinals-themed Woodstock bobblehead.

Pride Night

Friday, July 26 vs. Houston Astros – 7:15 p.m.

Cardinals Tank

Pride St. Louis and the St. Louis Cardinals are partnering to present the third Annual Pride Night at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 26th. Join LGBTQ friends, family, and allies to watch the Cardinals take on the Houston Astros. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Cardinals rainbow tank top. Don’t miss the pregame party in Budweiser Terrace and a special performance of God Bless America by the Gateway Men’s Chorus! A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to a local LGBTQ non-profit.

Christmas in July Night

Wednesday, July 31 vs. Chicago Cubs – 7:15 p.m.

Fred on a Sled

It doesn't matter if you have been naughty or nice—Christmas in July Night presented by Holiday World Splashin’ Safari returns to the ballpark on Wednesday, July 31st. Tell the elf on your shelf to move over because all fans who purchase a special Theme Ticket will receive an exclusive Fred on a Sled! Santa Fredbird and other Christmas characters will be on hand for photos before the game.

Fredbird’s Birthday Party

Sunday, August 11 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 1:15 p.m.

Pregame Brunch with Fredbird and Friends

You’re invited to Fredbird’s Birthday Party! Join Fredbird on Sunday, August 11th as he celebrates with mascot pals from around the sports world. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will join Fredbird and friends for a pregame birthday party and lots of great photo ops in Cunningham Corner. Brunch and dessert will be included, and each special guest will take home a Cardinals goodie bag!

Gateway Motorsports Racing Night

Thursday, August 22 vs. Colorado Rockies– 6:45 p.m.

Cardinals Racing Cap

Start your engines and race down to Busch Stadium on Thursday, August 22nd for Gateway Motorsports Racing Night! With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a racing-inspired Cardinals cap, plus a free ticket to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying night on Friday, August 23rd.

Bikers at Busch

Sunday, August 25 vs. Colorado Rockies– 1:15 p.m.

Cardinals Biker T-Shirt

Calling all bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts! Roll on down to Busch Stadium on Sunday, August 25th for the inaugural Bikers at Busch. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a biker-inspired Cardinals t-shirt that is really bad to the bone!

Union Appreciation Day

Sunday, September 1 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 1:15 p.m.

Cardinals Union Proud Cap

Start your Labor Day celebration a day early! Union Appreciation Day is Sunday, September 1st when the Cardinals host the Reds. Fans who purchase a special Union Appreciation Day Theme Ticket will receive a specially designed Cardinals Union Proud Cap.

Billikens Night

Wednesday, September 4 vs. San Francisco Giants – 6:45 p.m.

Billikens-themed Cardinals Lightweight Pullover

On Wednesday, September 4th, cheer on the Cardinals with fellow SLU alumni and fans at Billikens Night presented by FOX Sports Midwest. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Billikens-themed Cardinals lightweight quarter-zip pullover. Come early for a pregame pep rally featuring some special Billiken guests!

St. Louis Blues Night

Friday, September 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 7:15 p.m.

Bobblehead (TBD)

Do you bleed blue? Join the Cardinals and FOX Sports Midwest to kick off the St. Louis Blues 2019-2020 season on Friday, September 13th. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a unique bobblehead. Come early for a pregame pep rally at the Budweiser Terrace and a concert on the Altec Lansing Stage!

Fiesta Cardenales

Sunday, September 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 1:15 p.m.

Polo Ascencio & Bengie Molina Dual Bobblehead

Don't miss Fiesta Cardenales, presented by Ponce Realty Group, on Sunday, September 15th at Busch Stadium! The Cardinals welcome all members of the Latino and Hispanic community for a cultural celebration to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a unique dual bobblehead of Spanish radio broadcasters Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina. Plus, a portion of each ticket sold will benefit the Hispanic Education Cultural & Scholarship Foundation. Come early for a pregame event featuring current Cardinals players and music in the Budweiser Terrace!

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day

Tuesday, September 17 vs. Washington Nationals – 6:45 p.m.

Cardinals Green Mesh Jersey

The St. Louis Cardinals will have the Luck of the Irish on Tuesday, September 17th as they take on the Nationals! Join us for Halfway to St. Patrick's Day at Busch Stadium and receive an exclusive green mesh jersey. Grab your fellow leprechauns and head down to the game!