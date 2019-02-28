Carrie Underwood Sucks on Helium to Sing "Happy Birthday" to Son Isaiah
February 28, 2019
Carrie Underwood hit the high notes while singing "Happy Birthday" to her son Isaiah this week by sucking on a helium balloon before launching into the song. Husband Mike Fisher Instagrammed a video Wednesday night that shows the 35-year-old country star inhaling helium from a yellow balloon while now-4-year-old Isaiah sits next to her in a chair and looks on. The toddler was obviously delighted by his mom's high-pitched voice, asking to suck on the balloon himself once she was done. The clip also shows Underwood holding second son Jacob, who was born in January.