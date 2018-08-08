Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty Tour Coming to St. Louis

August 8, 2018
Carrie Underwood Cry Pretty Tour

Photo Credit: Randee St. Nicholas

Seven-time Grammy winner and Pollstar’s three-time top female country touring artist, Carrie Underwood, will launch a new arena tour, The Cry Pretty Tour 360, in Spring 2019.

She will be making an appearance in St. Louis too!   

Carrie will be joined on tour by special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.  Underwood made the announcement this morning in a personal video to her fans:

Carrie Underwood will perform at the Enterprise Center on June 18, 2019. 

Tickets are $43, $63 and $93 and will be on sale Friday, August 17 at 10 a.m.

Get more ticket information here. 

