Check Out New Cast of Dancing with the Stars

The pros and stars are back for Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars!

ABC just revealed the celebrities competing on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars — and the names may surprise you!

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson

Danielle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson

John Schneider and Emma Slater

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke

Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe