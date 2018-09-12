Check Out New Cast of Dancing with the Stars
September 12, 2018
The pros and stars are back for Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars!
ABC just revealed the celebrities competing on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars — and the names may surprise you!
Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess
Milo Manheim and Witney Carson
Danielle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev
Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson
John Schneider and Emma Slater
Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy
Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber
Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong
Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke
Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko
Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten
Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe