Cher credits Zumba for helping her look so good at the age of 72. "It’s kinda nerdy, but I love it," she tells Extra. The singer also shares that she also uses a Power Plate and does "two or three minutes every day" of planking.

Video of Cher Reveals Her Fitness Secret: ‘It’s Kinda Nerdy’

According to Billboard here are the top Zumba songs to get fit too:

1. “Worth It,” Fifth Harmony ft. Kid Ink

2. “Focus,” Arianna Grande

3. “Lips are Movin,” Meghan Trainor

4. “Bang Bang,” Jessie J, Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj

5. “What Do You Mean?” Justin Bieber

6. “Want to Want Me,” Jason Derulo

7. “Uptown Funk,” Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

8. “Love Myself,” Hailee Steinfeld

9. “Cake By The Ocean,” DNCE

10. “Work This Body,” Walk the Moon

11. “Honey I'm Good,” Andy Grammer

12. “Time of Our Lives,” Pitbull and Ne-Yo

13. “I Don’t Like It, I Love It,” Flo Rida feat. Robin Thicke and Verdine White

14. “Confident,” Demi Lovato