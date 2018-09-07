Cher's 'Here We Go Again Tour' Coming to St. Louis

The one and only Cher is set to hit the road with the HERE WE GO AGAIN Tour is coming to St. Louis!

Following the recent global success and rave reviews for Cher’s role in Mamma Mia 2 – Here We Go Again film, the multi-award winning singer, actress and show-stopping performer will be crossing the U.S. for the first time in five years. Cher is expected to perform many of her hits along with some new songs from the Dancing Queen album – Cher’s tribute to the music of ABBA – out September 28th. Dancing Queen is currently available for pre-order.

Cher is scheduled to perform on Friday, May 10th at the Enterprise Center.

Tickets go on sale to general public starting September 14th.

