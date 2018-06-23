Chip and Joanna Gaines Welcome Baby Boy
The Gaines family grew over night!
Proud papa, Chip Gaines tweeted this morning the exciting news!
And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018
Chip and Joanna now have 5 children, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie and Baby Gaines.
