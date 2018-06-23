Chip and Joanna Gaines Welcome Baby Boy

June 23, 2018
The Gaines family grew over night! 

Proud papa, Chip Gaines tweeted this morning the exciting news! 

Chip and Joanna now have 5 children, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie and Baby Gaines. 

Any guesses on  what baby #5's name will be? Let us know in the comments below! 

