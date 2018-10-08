Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Are Expecting A Baby Boy!
October 8, 2018
Big breaking Hollywood news Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson are expecting a baby boy!
According to TMZ, Chris and Dakota have been dating for about a year, had a party at his place on Sunday, and photos and video from the event make it clear what they were celebrating.
Blue and pink balloons were tied down in arches ... as their celeb friends arrived.
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are having a baby boy! Head to TMZ or our Instagram Story for pics. #tmz #chrismartin #dakotajohnson #baby #genderreveal