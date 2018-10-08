Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Are Expecting A Baby Boy!

October 8, 2018
The Best Mix Of The '80s And Today
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson

USA Images

Categories: 
Features

Big breaking Hollywood news Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson are expecting a baby boy! 

According to TMZ, Chris and Dakota have been dating for about a year, had a party at his place on Sunday, and photos and video from the event make it clear what they were celebrating.

Blue and pink balloons were tied down in arches ... as their celeb friends arrived.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are having a baby boy! Head to TMZ or our Instagram Story for pics. #tmz #chrismartin #dakotajohnson #baby #genderreveal

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on

Click here to watch video and more pics! 

Tags: 
Chris Martin
Coldplay
Dakota Johnson
baby on the way
baby boy

Trish's Dishes