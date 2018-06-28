Christina El Moussa Gets Her Own HGTV Show

June 28, 2018
Christina El Moussa

USA Images

Christina El Moussa is "flipping" her fame from the HGTV series Flip or Flop into a brand-new series called Christina on the Coast.

 Rather than showcasing the entire scope of house-flipping, Christina on the Coast will hone in on home design. "I’ll be able to do what I like more, which is the design part," the 34-year-old explains to People. "That’s always been what I’m good at, and people are always asking me to come help them do their house. It’s going to be fun to be able to add my taste, and not have a flip budget."

I’m so excited to announce my new series on HGTV called Christina on the Coast, which will debut in early 2019! I will be helping homeowners redesign their outdated properties into beautiful spaces! #ChristinaOnTheCoast #HGTV

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reports that Christina celebrated her new show on Wednesday with a passionate public kiss with boyfriend Ant Anstead on the streets of New York. 

See..... I do own a suit! -- Supporting this truly inspiring hottie today in New York as she announces her all new solo show #ChristinaOnTheCoast coming to @hgtv soon!! Hard working, talented, funny, fun, amazing mum and smoking hot AF! --❤️❤️❤️❤️---- a proper grafter. --------

A post shared by ant anstead (@ant_anstead) on

Click here to read more. 

Check out the newest memebr to the HGTV family, Joanna Gaines baby boy! Read more here! 

