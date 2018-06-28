Christina El Moussa Gets Her Own HGTV Show

Christina El Moussa is "flipping" her fame from the HGTV series Flip or Flop into a brand-new series called Christina on the Coast.

Rather than showcasing the entire scope of house-flipping, Christina on the Coast will hone in on home design. "I’ll be able to do what I like more, which is the design part," the 34-year-old explains to People. "That’s always been what I’m good at, and people are always asking me to come help them do their house. It’s going to be fun to be able to add my taste, and not have a flip budget."

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reports that Christina celebrated her new show on Wednesday with a passionate public kiss with boyfriend Ant Anstead on the streets of New York.

