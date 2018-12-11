Church's Hipster Nativity Scene Draws Mixed Reactions

St. Joseph's Oratory, a church in Montreal, has put a very modern--and controversial--spin on the Christmas season by debuting a Hipster Nativity Scene in its sanctuary. In it, Joseph takes a selfie of himself, Jesus and Mary, while Mary's holding a cup of Starbucks coffee with her left shoulder and bra strap fully visible.

Meanwhile, the manger has solar panels, and instead of a donkey, there's a cow with "100 percent organic" stamped on its backside. As The Montreal Gazette and CTV note, the innkeeper has headphones on and is fixated on a digital screen, while the three wise men are riding Segways and bearing gifts in Amazon boxes.

Reactions to the scene have been decidedly mixed, with a Twitter user named Will writing, "Rumor is the three wise men are bringing baby Jesus bitcoin and avocado on toast. What a time to be alive!"