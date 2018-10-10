Cinnamon Coca-Cola Will Get You in the ‘Festive Spirit'
The Coca-Cola family is growing! Though various flavors of the popular beverage already exist (or have existed) in America, such as lemon, lime and vanilla, the United Kingdom now has a flavor all its own that isn’t for sale in the U.S. but maybe soon??
The new limited-edition variety, which is formally known as Coca-Cola zero sugar Cinnamon, launched across the pond on Monday, October 8, in response to consumers’ love of the holiday-esque flavor.
Though there’s no word on when or even if cinnamon Coke will be coming to the United States, social media users seem very interested in the drink.
Cinnamon Coke Zero! -- Festive Limited Edition @CocaCola_GB #cocacola #coke #cokezero #cinnamoncoke #limitededition #festive #cinnamon #new #newdrink #newproduct #wellthisisnew pic.twitter.com/k9rGqFngLh— Well This Is New (@All_Things_New_) October 1, 2018