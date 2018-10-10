Cinnamon Coca-Cola Will Get You in the ‘Festive Spirit'

The Coca-Cola family is growing! Though various flavors of the popular beverage already exist (or have existed) in America, such as lemon, lime and vanilla, the United Kingdom now has a flavor all its own that isn’t for sale in the U.S. but maybe soon??

The new limited-edition variety, which is formally known as Coca-Cola zero sugar Cinnamon, launched across the pond on Monday, October 8, in response to consumers’ love of the holiday-esque flavor.

Though there’s no word on when or even if cinnamon Coke will be coming to the United States, social media users seem very interested in the drink.