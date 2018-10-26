City Bans This Candy Ahead of Halloween: 'No One Likes Them, Don't Give Them Out

A North Carolina city has banned a certain type of candy a full week ahead of Halloween.

While such notices tend to be issued out of caution for kids, the City of High Point’s recent message seemed to be driven more by taste.

The city posted a photo of long-lived Halloween handouts – Peanut Butter Kisses – to Facebook on Wednesday, along with a mandate.

“By order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy (it’s a real thing), these are banned,” the post said. “No one likes them, don’t give them out.”

High Point isn’t the first to take a stand against the taffy candies, which are produced by various companies including Necco.

Peanut Butter Kisses made the Top-10 worst Halloween candies list that CandyStore.com produced using more than 40,000 customer surveys combined with other sources.

The candy came in fifth worst, and was called out for its easily recognized solid-color wrappers. Others on the list included Circus Peanuts, Candy Corn, Wax Cola Bottles and Licorice.