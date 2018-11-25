Clever Christmas Hacks

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year--and the most stressful. Here are some hacks that'll make the holidays much easier:

Store Christmas lights without getting them tangled by wrapping them around a hanger.



Turn this year's gingerbread cookies into forever's tree ornaments by painting them with three coats of varnish.



Got leftover Halloween pumpkins? Paint them white and stack them biggest-to-smallest on top of each other to make snowmen.



Pulverize candy canes in a food processor and add them to everything: hot chocolate, candy, cookies, the rims of cocktail glasses, ice cream, etc.



An easy way to entertain kids at Christmas dinner: "Grinch punch" made from Sprite and lime sherbet.



