Clever Christmas Hacks

November 25, 2018
Christmas Clever Hacks

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year--and the most stressful. Here are some hacks that'll make the holidays much easier:

  • Store Christmas lights without getting them tangled by wrapping them around a hanger.
     
  • Turn this year's gingerbread cookies into forever's tree ornaments by painting them with three coats of varnish.
     
  • Got leftover Halloween pumpkins? Paint them white and stack them biggest-to-smallest on top of each other to make snowmen.
     
  • Pulverize candy canes in a food processor and add them to everything: hot chocolate, candy, cookies, the rims of cocktail glasses, ice cream, etc.
     
  • An easy way to entertain kids at Christmas dinner: "Grinch punch" made from Sprite and lime sherbet.
     

