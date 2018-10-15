Coffee Cartel is Closing in Central West End!

One of St. Louis coffee hotspots is closing its doors after 22 years of business. Here is the official announcement:

Coffee Cartel is closing! With great sadness, we regret to say that Tuesday, October 16th will be our final day of business after 22 proud years. Over the past two years we have seen dramatic decreases in sales; 24% this year and 11% last year. It’s just not possible to continue to operate with monthly losses.

We invite all to come to Coffee Cartel and enjoy a free scoop of ice cream tomorrow (Tuesday, October 16th) between 6 am and 10 pm as a “customer appreciation farewell”, and maybe even buy a final drink, and tip our exceptional team members. Today (Monday October 15th) we will be open till 10 pm and re-open tomorrow (Tuesday) for our final day at 6 am.

We are proud that in our 22 years we have supported over 45 sports teams as their sponsor, over 450 charities with donations and contributions, and countless events, community programs, and projects. In our history, Coffee Cartel has been blessed to receive over 200 “best of” awards from local, regional, and national publications and organizations. We have been a proud business and partner in the Central West End and The City of St Louis.

The Central West End is a fantastic neighborhood and our location at #2 Maryland Plaza and Euclid is at the heart of it. This is a wonderful space with a great patio and we hope a new opportunity comes along to this corner that everyone will embrace. Contact MAC Properties at (314) 309-3354 for space information.