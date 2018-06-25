Cotton Candy Grapes Are Now at Trader Joe's

Trader Joes has brought back the cotton candy grapes just in time for summer!

Give your taste buds a healthy treat with the taste of something sweet! According to Delish, the summer snack looks like a green grape, but taste like cotton and candy.

The grapes were first introduced at Costo, but now Trader Joes will carry them too!

One customers review said, "Surprises my husband brings home for me -- I thought it was so weird that these grapes say “cotton candy” on the label, but they really do taste like cotton candy when you first bite into them. Didn’t know these existed. So good!"

not to be dramatic but cotton candy grapes changed me — mady---- (@silvrsoul_) June 9, 2018