Cracker Barrel Is Selling an Entire Thanksgiving Dinner

If you are struggling to figure out what to cook this Thanksgiving, let Cracker Barrell do the work... literally!

According to Country Living, the restaurant chain is offering prepared Thanksgiving meals you can pick up from the store between November 17 and November 25.

All you have to do is put them in your refrigerator and heat them up at home.

The Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go serves 10 people and costs $109.99, which comes out to a little more than $10 per person. It features two turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet yeast rolls, a pumpkin pie, and a pecan pie. You can also pick three sides from a pretty extensive menu: the choices are green been casserole, green beans, fried apples, cornbread dressing, hash browns, sweet potato casserole, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, carrots, and corn.

Kick back this year and truly stuff your face!

