Danny DeVito Had a Surprise for Fan Who Took a Cardboard Cut-Out of Him to Prom

This is the best possible outcome for someone without a prom date.

Last month, 17-year-old Allison Closs went viral after bringing a cardboard cut-out of Danny DeVito to prom. For the record, they both looked really good!

Closs told The New York Post that the 2D-DeVito cost her about $100. Not bad considering bringing an actual human being to prom would cost even more than that between purchasing a ticket, renting a tux, etc.

Now DeVito is returning the favor by bringing a cardboard cut-out version of Allison to the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia set.