Danny DeVito Had a Surprise for Fan Who Took a Cardboard Cut-Out of Him to Prom

June 6, 2018
The Best Mix Of The '80s And Today
prom queen

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

This is the best possible outcome for someone without a prom date.

Last month, 17-year-old Allison Closs went viral after bringing a cardboard cut-out of Danny DeVito to prom. For the record, they both looked really good!

Hey Allison- I heard you took cardboard Danny to Prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy’s...

A post shared by RobMcElhenney (@robmcelhenney) on

Closs told The New York Post that the 2D-DeVito cost her about $100. Not bad considering bringing an actual human being to prom would cost even more than that between purchasing a ticket, renting a tux, etc.

Now DeVito is returning the favor by bringing a cardboard cut-out version of Allison to the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia set.

Danny DeVito
Instagram

Tags: 
Danny DeVito
prom
cardboard cut out

Trish's Dishes