Denise Richards in Talks to Join "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

July 23, 2018
The Best Mix Of The '80s And Today
Denise Richards

USA Images

Categories: 
Features

Denise Richards is reportedly "in the running" to join the cast of Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the upcoming ninth season. "They're hoping for a casting similar to Lisa Rinna's," the source tells E! News. "Someone who's already famous with an interesting [and] unusual family life." Another source claims that Richards has already started filming and that her contract is being finalized. The 47-year-old actress and ex-wife of Charlie Sheen has expressed an interest in appearing on the reality show since 2011, telling Us Weekly, "Heck yeah I would! It's one of my favorite shows." 

Click here to read more. 

Tags: 
Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Denise Richards

Trish's Dishes