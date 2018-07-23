Denise Richards in Talks to Join "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

Denise Richards is reportedly "in the running" to join the cast of Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the upcoming ninth season. "They're hoping for a casting similar to Lisa Rinna's," the source tells E! News. "Someone who's already famous with an interesting [and] unusual family life." Another source claims that Richards has already started filming and that her contract is being finalized. The 47-year-old actress and ex-wife of Charlie Sheen has expressed an interest in appearing on the reality show since 2011, telling Us Weekly, "Heck yeah I would! It's one of my favorite shows."

