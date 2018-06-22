Derek Hough "Weds" Shania Twain on "Lip Sync Battle"

It was Shania vs. Shania on Thursday's episode of Lip Sync Battle! This week's matchup featured Derek Hough and Nicole Scherzinger--who once competed together on Dancing With the Stars--both performing to classic Shania Twain cuts. While Scherzinger nailed a great rendition of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," it was Hough who stole the show when he admitted before his performance of "From This Moment On" that Twain was his teenage crush. "I'm so glad there's so many people her tonight to witness my 16-year-old fantasy come true," a tuxedoed Hough told Twain, who was hanging out next to LSB co-host Chrissy Teigen. He then told Twain, "I love you," before serenading her to her own hit single--which included Hough getting down on one knee with a giant ring, whisking Twain off to an altar, pretending to lift her veil, and shoving wedding cake in her face. The sketch ended with Hough introducing their two adorable (and pretend) children.

Video of Derek Hough’s “From This Moment On” vs. Nicole Scherzinger’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”