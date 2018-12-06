Dick's Sporting Goods Exclusive Offer for Bikes for Tykes!

We are gearing up for one of our biggest events of the year... Bikes for Tykes!

Our official Sporting Goods Partner, Dick’s Sporting Goods has an exclusive offer for our listeners for 20% OFF a bike or helmet, to support the Bikes for Tykes Campaign.

The offer is only valid this weekend and you must present the coupon in-store to use it.

Find the coupon HERE, and thank you for helping to make Christmas brighter for children in the STL area.

Don't forget to join us at the Bikes for Tykes drive next weekend, which will take place from 3:00 pm Friday, December 14th until 3:00 pm Sunday, December 16th in the HH Gregg parking lot at Gravois Bluffs.

In addition to NEW bikes and helmets, monetary donations that will be used to purchase more bikes will be accepted onsite by the USMC on Dec 14th, 15th and 16th.

Bikes and helmets can be purchased anywhere – they do not have to come from our retail partners. However, all donated bikes and helmets need to be NEW – we will not be accepting used donations this year.

If you would like to donate NEW toys to the Toys for Tots campaign, you can bring them to the Bikes for Tykes drive or you can donate at any of our featured partner locations until December 14th, 2018.

Interested in joining us and volunteering at the Drive? Sign up HERE.

You can also donate online directly – CLICK HERE.