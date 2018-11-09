Diner Recreates Buddy The Elf’s Spaghetti Sundae Topped With Candy And Syrup

By: Jonathan Lehman/Meredith Ganzman

It’s the perfect way to start a day this holiday season before you “go ice skating and eat sugar plums.”

A Chicago diner is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the movie “Elf” by serving up a taste of Christmas fit for Buddy the elf.

Their new Spaghetti Sundae replicates the Will Ferrell title character’s ridiculous carbs-meet-sweets breakfast of choice: pasta topped with marshmallows, s’more Pop-Tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles and coconut flakes, covered in syrup, strawberry sauce, raspberry sauce and chocolate sauce.

Miss Ricky’s Diner inside the Virgin Hotel will have the sugary spaghetti available through Christmas day.

At $15, it’s cheaper than many bowls of pasta or lavish ice cream sundaes by themselves. Use of silverware is up to you.

