'Doll in the Hall' Is the Creepy Version of 'Elf on the Shelf'

We've all heard of "Elf on the Shelf", but what about "Doll in the Hall"?

This is the best parent prank to play on your kids during the month of October and leading up to Halloween!

Basically you take a creepy Annabel porcelain doll that your kids already believe is haunted and keep secretly moving it around the house.

For an extra festive touch one parent put the doll right in bed with one of the kids whenever they throw it in the trash.

