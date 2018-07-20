"DWTS: Juniors" to Star Honey Boo Boo, "Blackish"'s Miles Brown

July 20, 2018
Miles Brown

Honey Boo Boo's getting ready to cha cha! Us Weekly reports that Dancing With the Stars has lined up several underage celebs to compete in its latest spinoff, DWTS: Juniors. The cast will include 12-year-old Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Alana Thompson, as well as 13-year-old Blackish star Miles Brown. They'll be partnered with junior pro dancers, while DWTS' adult-age pros will serve as mentors. ABC has yet to comment on the spinoff rumors.

