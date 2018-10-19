Easiest Last-Minute Halloween Costumes Ever

Need a last-minute Halloween costume idea? Here are a bunch that are super-easy and cheap to make and guaranteed to make people laugh:

1. Tape empty candy wrappers to a black t-shirt and go as a movie theater floor.

2. Wear neutral-colored clothing and stick a bunch of Post-Its all over yourself. You're a bulletin board!

3. Don a yellow, knee-length, long-sleeved dress (or coat) and grab an umbrella. You're the Morton Salt girl!

4. Write a cryptic pun on a t-shirt. For example, spell out "GO CEILING!" in Sharpie or by affixing stick-on letters. You're a ceiling fan...get it?

5. Or, make an ironic Halloween costume by writing on a shirt, "Error 404. Costume not found."