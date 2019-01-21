Easter Egg-Shaped Oreos are Coming This Spring
January 21, 2019
At this point, Oreo has tried about 3,000 different cream flavors to try to get you to buy their cookies . . . but they've never tried new SHAPES before.
So get mildly excited, because Easter Egg Oreos are coming soon . . . and they're oval-shaped, like eggs. And they've got a purple cream in between the cookies, but the flavor is the same as the regular cream.
They're set to come out in the spring.
