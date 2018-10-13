Eckert's Has a New "EverCrisp" Apple For You to Try!

Apple lovers will have just three days to get a taste of what may be their favorite new apple.

This weekend, Eckert’s Farms opens Pick-Your-Own for the elusive new EverCrisp® variety. EverCrisp® apples will only be available Friday, October 12 through Sunday, October 14 at Eckert’s three metro area farms. Eckert’s is the only farm in the St. Louis region to grow the new varietal.

“We are honored to be one of the first places in the world to bring the EverCrisp® apple to our customers,” said Chris Eckert, President of Eckert’s, Inc. “I’m confident this will become a new favorite. EverCrisp® is special to us because we helped create it.”

The EverCrisp® apple was developed by the Midwest Apple Improvement Association. The association used traditional agriculture techniques to combine the best features of the Honeycrisp and Fuji varieties. The EverCrisp® may now be grown by the association’s member orchards.

In addition to the EverCrisp® , Fuji apples will also become available for picking beginning this Friday. In total, Eckert’s offers 15 varieties at its locations in Belleville, Grafton, and Millstadt. Currently, Braeburn, Golden Delicious and SunCrisp are available for purchase at all farms.

More information on the apples available at Eckert’s can be found at Eckerts.com.