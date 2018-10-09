The Ellen Show Surprises McCluer South-Berkeley Football Team

The football team at McCluer South-Berkeley High School in Ferguson was featured on The Ellen Show and were surprised with a huge gift.

The team and head coach Howard Brown were awarded with a $25,000 check courtesy of a new show called "All American" set to preimere this week on CW. It all started thanks to a letter that was sent to Ellen, describing how "Coach B" is a father figure to many of the players who are growing up in difficult circumstances and his willingness to "his own money to provide food, uniforms, and gear for them."

He has coached the team for 15 years.

Two of the players talked about what "Coach B" meant to them:

"I didn’t have a father in my life none of my years, Coach B stepped into my life and became a father to me ... if it wasn’t for him I don’t know where I would be right now. All of the coaches, I love every single one of them."

"Coach B is an amazing person, since I got here I had anger issues and he helped me with coping skills and tells me every day I can be great and helped me with different ways to release my anger other than violence."

Here's a copy of the letter that was sent to The Ellen Show:

Dear Ellen,

Howard Brown is the head football coach at McCluer South-Berkeley High School in his 15 years as a coach he has made it his life’s work to change the lives of at-risk youth in our community. He treats these kids as his own and will do anything to make sure they feel loved.

His players don’t have much and so Coach B uses his own money to provide food, uniforms, and gear for them.

Many of his players don’t have positive male role models and consider Coach B their father.

Because of him – these kids are beating incredible odds. Coach B doesn’t just teach boys football – he teaches them life.