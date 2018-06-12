Firefighters Warn Don't Leave Water Bottles in Hot Cars
June 12, 2018
You may be tempted to leave things in your cars when its nice out, but just remember heat can also become a fire hazard.
A reminder from Good Housekeeping posted a video a water bottle left in a car on a sunny day can be: two burn marks on your leather car seat.
In a test conducted by Oklahoma's Midwest City Fire Department, sunlight magnified by a water bottle reached 250 degrees, news channel KFOR reports. "The sunlight will come through, when it's filled with liquid, and act as a magnifying glass as you would with regular optics," said MCFD's David Richardson.
"It uses the liquid and the clear material to develop a focused beam and sure enough, it can actually cause a fire, a combustion," Richardson explained.