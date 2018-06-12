Firefighters Warn Don't Leave Water Bottles in Hot Cars

You may be tempted to leave things in your cars when its nice out, but just remember heat can also become a fire hazard.

A reminder from Good Housekeeping posted a video a water bottle left in a car on a sunny day can be: two burn marks on your leather car seat.

In a test conducted by Oklahoma's Midwest City Fire Department, sunlight magnified by a water bottle reached 250 degrees, news channel KFOR reports. "The sunlight will come through, when it's filled with liquid, and act as a magnifying glass as you would with regular optics," said MCFD's David Richardson.

"It uses the liquid and the clear material to develop a focused beam and sure enough, it can actually cause a fire, a combustion," Richardson explained.