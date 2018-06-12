First Look: Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman Are 'Making It' This Summer

June 12, 2018
The Best Mix Of The '80s And Today

USA Images

Categories: 
Features

We can't wait to watch Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman's newest show 'Making It' this summer! 

If you love crafting, making things, or just need a good Parks and Rec reunion this will be your show. 

In this six-episode competition, eight of the most talented makers from across the country will take on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman and our expert judges, Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. 

Making It will air on NBC starting July 31st. 

Tags: 
Amy Poehler
Nick Offerman
Parks and Rec
Making It

Trish's Dishes