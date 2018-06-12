First Look: Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman Are 'Making It' This Summer

We can't wait to watch Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman's newest show 'Making It' this summer!

If you love crafting, making things, or just need a good Parks and Rec reunion this will be your show.

In this six-episode competition, eight of the most talented makers from across the country will take on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman and our expert judges, Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson.

Making It will air on NBC starting July 31st.