First Look: Tom Hanks as Mr. Rodgers

Sony on Thursday revealed the first look of Tom Hanks as beloved children's TV show host Mister Rogers.

We promise after you look at this picture, happiness will ensue.

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018

According to Sony, the plot is expected to cover the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood host and his relationship with journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys), who while working on a magazine profile of Rogers, learned more about kindness, empathy, and decency.

The film isn't expected to be out until October 2019.