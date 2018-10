Hershey's Kisses just announced their first new holiday flavor in 10 years . . . since they created Candy Cane Kisses in 2008.

And the flavor is . . . Hot Cocoa. So how are those different than regular chocolate Hershey's Kisses? They have marshmallow cream swirled in.

They'll hit stores on November 1st because, you know, November 1st is the day when everyone feels like buying a bunch of candy. ;)