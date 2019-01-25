Fitz's SoCo Is Officially Open!

Fitz's is ready to bring on the root beer floats in South County!

According to St. Louis Magazine, Fitz’s SoCo will be located at 5244 S. Lindbergh, in the new Gathering Square Development just north of Ronnie’s Plaza.

The iconic soda shop has been a St. Louis staple for years in the Delmar Loop, and you will find that same family-friendly service at the new location.

Owner Michael Alter​ said the second location fits their ideal customer perfectly, "the area has always been loyal to the brand,” he says. “The Fitz’s demographic is families, and South County is nothing but.” And then there's the nearby family-friendly attractions, such as Grant's Farm and The Magic House. “All that...that’s why we’re here,” he shrugs.

Hours of operation are:

Sun - Thu: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fri - Sat: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

